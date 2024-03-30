Congress list out for 3 seats in Karnataka, Kolar on hold

BENGALURU: Congress on Friday declared its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka, but withheld its decision on the Kolar seat.

The trend of fielding relatives of ministers continued with the son of Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Sunil Bose, getting the ticket from the Chamarajanagar seat. It is a disappointment for former union minister and former chief minister M Veerappa Moily, as the party high command declared Raksha Ramaiah for the Chikkaballapura seat.

Apart from Moily, former minister HN Shivashankar Reddy was also a strong contender. Party sources said Reddy may quit the party. Raksha’s candidature was strongly backed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He will take on former minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Even as former MP VS Ugrappa was in the race for the Ballari constituency, the party chose Sanduru MLA E Tukaram, who will take on BJP’s B Sriramulu.