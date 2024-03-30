Kolar ticket: CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DKS push for neutral candidate as minister hardens stand

BENGALURU: With Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa hardening his stand on a ticket for his son-in-law Chikkapeddanna from the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, it has become difficult for Congress to resolve the imbroglio.
It was only earlier this week that five Congress legislators, opposed to Muniyappa’s plan and followers of former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, had gone to the Vidhana Soudha and threatened to quit their positions if the ticket is given to Chikkdapeddanna and have also made it clear that they will not work for the party if Muniyappa’s son-in-law is picked. They want an SC right candidate.
But Muniyappa stuck to his guns on Friday. If any other candidate is picked, he will face trouble, he warned. There is talk now of Congress leaders choosing KV Goutham, an SC left candidate.
“The situation has still not reached a flashpoint. If Ramesh Kumar and I are united, we can win both Kolar and Chikkaballapur LS seats,” Muniyappa said. He also claimed that he is ready to reconcile with Ramesh Kumar and had even visited the latter’s house, but could not meet him.
Claiming that he is a disciplined soldier of the party, Muniyappa took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying they are not large-hearted enough to resolve the Kolar ticket issue. “There will be negotiation for other seats, but why is it not possible only in Kolar,” he asked.
‘Peace should be brokered between groups’
“I never opposed some of them (Ramesh Kumar faction leaders) joining the party, being given Assembly tickets and inducted into the ministry (Dr M C Sudhakar).
But since the last Assembly polls, I have been suggesting that peace should be brokered between us, but that has not happened,” Muniyappa alleged. Muniyappa has been on good terms with the JDS leadership for decades and the regional party considering Chikkapeddanna as its candidate if Congress fails to give him a ticket cannot be ruled out, a source said. That is the reason JDS has not declared Mallesh Babu, a Bhovi leader, as its candidate yet, he added.
Cong list out for 3 seats
Congress on Friday declared its candidates for three seats, but withheld decision on the Kolar seat. Sunil Bose, son of minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, got the ticket for Chamarajanagar seat, Raksha Ramaiah from Chikkaballapura and Sanduru MLA E Tukaram from Ballari | P4