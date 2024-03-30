Kolar ticket: CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DKS push for neutral candidate as minister hardens stand

BENGALURU: With Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa hardening his stand on a ticket for his son-in-law Chikkapeddanna from the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency, it has become difficult for Congress to resolve the imbroglio.

It was only earlier this week that five Congress legislators, opposed to Muniyappa’s plan and followers of former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, had gone to the Vidhana Soudha and threatened to quit their positions if the ticket is given to Chikkdapeddanna and have also made it clear that they will not work for the party if Muniyappa’s son-in-law is picked. They want an SC right candidate.

But Muniyappa stuck to his guns on Friday. If any other candidate is picked, he will face trouble, he warned. There is talk now of Congress leaders choosing KV Goutham, an SC left candidate.