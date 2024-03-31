BJP complains to poll officials on political activities in offices of K'taka ministers, MLAs

BENGALURU: The BJP on Sunday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, regarding the continued political activities in the offices of ministers and MLAs of the Congress government in the state.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party MLA and former Minister S Suresh Kumar have asked for Ministers and legislators to be barred from carrying out any political activity in government buildings.

"Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seems to have thought Vidhana Soudha was a Congress office. On March 30, Sivakumar violated the Election Code of Conduct by organising Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale's induction into the Congress party, at the Vidhana Soudha office," BJP said in a statement.

It accused Shivakumar of defying the code of conduct by organising a political programme at the government office, despite being aware that it should not be done.

Despite this happening under the nose of the state's Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, his apparent inaction is alarming, it added.