Need MP who’ll work for people, says Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

BELAGAVI: Questioning the BJP for making an appeal to voters in every Lok Sabha election to vote for the party by looking at their top leader (PM Narendra Modi), Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday said, “You (voters) have already seen the MP in Belagavi district for 10 years now... Shouldn’t the MP who represents the people, do something for his constituency? How can people vote for the same candidates in the name of a party’s top leader?”

At an election rally in Saudatti taluk, Hebbalkar appealed to the people to vote for her son Mrinal of the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Belagavi constituency, and said she would ensure justice to them.

As Minister for Women and Child Development, she said she had the opportunity to help more than 1.20 crore women in the state financially. She claimed that every family in the state was benefiting from one or the other guarantee schemes of the government.

The state government headed by Siddaramaiah assured the people of giving 10-kg rice to each family, but the Centre did not agree to supply rice to the state. She said the government had to deposit the money to the beneficiaries bank accounts directly instead of giving them the rice. The state government was struggling to rescue the people from the heat of inflation, she added. While stating that Belagavi needed an MP who would help the constituency by getting works implemented, Hebbalkar asked the people to elect her son as the MP, who would work hard for the development of the Belagavi LS constituency.