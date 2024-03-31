Quenching thirst one bowl at a time

BENGALURU: Amid water scarcity in Bengaluru, Water for Voiceless (WFV) stands out by ensuring animals and birds nationwide have access to clean drinking water.

The organization distributes water bowls through a network of volunteers, and organises awareness programmes as well. It has been distributing free water bowls to animal lovers and caretakers across 27 cities in 11 states. They have distributed over 82,000 free bowls since 2015. The inspiration struck when the founder, Sunny Jain, who runs a pharmacy in Tumakuru, encountered a puppy, who was accidentally hit by his car. Despite rushing to a hospital in Bengaluru his efforts to save the puppy could not save the pup.

Disturbed by the incident, Sunny encountered a similar puppy drinking from a dirty puddle and resolved to keep a bowl of water permanently placed outside his house. Sunny’s act of giving bowls to his neighbours and friends sparked a domino effect, which inspired a large population.

Rahul Bhutoria, one of the volunteers, said, “What began with people simply offering water blossomed into a movement of compassion, with individuals spreading awareness about kindness to all animals and birds. This initiative has sparked the formation of compassionate communities with children of all ages enthusiastically participating in various animal welfare activities.”

Operating in multiple cities, including remote areas with limited access to veterinary care and awareness, WFV has brought joy to volunteers, inspiring their families, friends, and organizations to join hands in serving clean drinking water outside their campuses, he added.

Bhutoria added that to access a free water bowl, people must first register, select their nearest pickup location, and coordinate with a volunteer for collection. It is essential for users to meticulously clean the bowls before initial use, allowing them to cure and prevent any potential leaks by setting them aside after filling them with water for a day.

Additionally, it is advised to use a dishwasher to clean the water bowls at least twice weekly to maintain hygiene standards. Users are reminded to refill the bowls with clean drinking water daily and refrain from repurposing the water for other uses, as they are specifically designed to keep water cool.

How to get your free water bowl?

There are a total of 26 distribution points in the city. Those interested to get a free water bowl can visit the website - www.waterforvoiceless.org to locate the nearest distribution point.

Key Distribution points