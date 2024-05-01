Protests erupt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after desecration of Ambedkar statue

KALABURAGI: Tensions arose in the city as strong protests by BJP activists and the Lingayat community members erupted on Tuesday night. The protestors demanded justice for Sangamesh and his family members who were attacked by a mob in connection to the desecration of Dr B. R. Ambedkar's statue at Kalaburagi on January 23, 2024.

On January 23, following the Ram Mandir's inauguration day at Ayodhya, an incident of insult to the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was reported near Kotnur (D) village on the outskirts of the city. In connection to this case, police had then arrested Sangamesh belonging to the Lingayat community. He was later released on bail on Tuesday, i.e. 30th April.

A mob upon learning that Sangamesh got bail, arrived at his house and attacked the family members. Rajeshwari, the wife of Sangamesh, brother Sunilkumar, uncle Mahadevappa and mother Thangemma are undergoing treatment after getting injured from the attack

The mob also damaged a car and four two-wheelers. Shivakumar said that if his brother was found guilty, let the court give any punishment. He has come on bail and the attack on his family members is condemnable. Sangamesh’s wife alleged that police did not come to protect them when the attack took place.