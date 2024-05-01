Protests erupt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi after desecration of Ambedkar statue

KALABURAGI: Tensions arose in the city as strong protests by BJP activists and the Lingayat community members erupted on Tuesday night. The protestors demanded justice for Sangamesh and his family members who were attacked by a mob in connection to the desecration of Dr B. R. Ambedkar's statue at Kalaburagi on January 23, 2024.
On January 23, following the Ram Mandir's inauguration day at Ayodhya, an incident of insult to the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was reported near Kotnur (D) village on the outskirts of the city. In connection to this case, police had then arrested Sangamesh belonging to the Lingayat community. He was later released on bail on Tuesday, i.e. 30th April.
A mob upon learning that Sangamesh got bail, arrived at his house and attacked the family members. Rajeshwari, the wife of Sangamesh, brother Sunilkumar, uncle Mahadevappa and mother Thangemma are undergoing treatment after getting injured from the attack
The mob also damaged a car and four two-wheelers. Shivakumar said that if his brother was found guilty, let the court give any punishment. He has come on bail and the attack on his family members is condemnable. Sangamesh’s wife alleged that police did not come to protect them when the attack took place.
The Lok Sabha member of Kalaburagi Dr. Umesh Jadhav who is also the candidate of BJP from Gulbarga constituency took part in the protest on Tuesday, (April 30) and sat on the National HighWay in-front of Kotnur Mutt for more than 2 hours.
Due to scorching heat and pushing by the mob, Dr. Jadhav fell down and became unconscious. An ambulance was summoned and he was taken to Jayadeva Hospital in Kalaburagi.
Former MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor who is also former President of KKRDB, BJP city unit President Chandu Patil, district unit president Shivaraj Patil Rwaddewadagi joined in the protest.
Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi Chetan R. rushed to the spot to pacify the agitating mob. The mob which refused to listen to the Commissioner, questioned why the police did not register the case on Tuesday night when the family members approached them for help.
They insisted that the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi should come to receive the complaint. But she was busy with election work at Afzalpur. The Gulbarga-Dakshina MLA of Congress Party Allamaprabhu Patil and former Mayor Sharanakumar Modi of Congress Party arrived at the spot to pacify the mob and told them that they had spoken with the Deputy Commissioner and she would come to receive the complaint.
Meanwhile, Gulbarga MP became unconscious. BJP State unit president B. Y. Vijayendra who is in Kalaburagi to campaign in favor of BJP candidate Dr. Umesh Jadhav visited Jayadeva Hospital and inquired about the health of Dr. jadhav.
The mob burnt the tires on the main road and shouted slogans against the government and the police. They also blocked the National Highway for about 2 hours and moved towards Rama Mandir Circle to stage a road block agitation there as well. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum arrived and listened to the agitators. She gave assurance that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours and left the place.
Though there was a huge crowd, the mob maintained discipline and did not resort to any violence except for burning the tires and blocking the road. They shouted slogans like 'there is no protection to Lingayat from this government', 'Jai shri Ram' and 'Modo Modi'.
The agitators continued till 3.00 PM and decided to continue the agitation on Thursday if the police failed to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, Police Commissioner R. Chetan told The New Indian Express that police have taken 5 persons into custody who have attacked Sangamesh's house.