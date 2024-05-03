Molestation and abduction cases: Second notice served to MLA Revanna, says HM Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said a second notice has been served to JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna in connection with the cases of molestation and abduction registered against him.

H D Revanna is the son of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

Revanna's son and JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is also facing rape and molestation cases after a huge cache of explicit videos and photos allegedly involving him went viral.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Hassan, which went to the polls on April 26.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said earlier a notice was served under section 41 A of CrPC to which Prajwal Revanna's advocate had sought seven days' time.