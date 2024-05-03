‘One Nation, One Election impractical’: Former Karnataka CM Veerappa

BELAGAVI: Former CM Veerappa Moily has called the BJP’s plans of bringing about a ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept a conspiracy, and said by having such a system in force, PM Narendra Modi believes his party would get maximum votes.

Moily said that as per the one election theory, the plan was to hold elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, panchayats, local bodies etc., simultaneously.

However, at least 60 days were needed to complete the ongoing election to Lok Sabha alone, he said, adding that it may take several years to complete the election if it was held as per BJP’s ‘One nation, One election’ concept.

The BJP was planning this concept only to establish its stranglehold on the country, he alleged.

Commenting on the LS polls, he said the BJP was claiming it would win more than 400 seats but will have to be content with 150 to 200 seats in reality. Modi’s 10-year rule will come to an end, he said.