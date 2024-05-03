SIT to invoke rape charge, Prajwal Revanna seeks anticipatory bail

BENGALURU: Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna on Thursday moved a Special Court for anticipatory bail, in view of the jurisdictional court granting permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to invoke charges of rape. The SIT is probing the alleged sexual harassment case involving the former minister and his son Prajwal Revanna, who is Hassan MP.
Issuing notice to the SIT, the Special Court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs adjourned the hearing to Friday. Revanna and Prajwal are the first and second accused respectively, in the case registered by Holenarasipura Town police.
Senior counsel Murthy D Naik, on behalf of Revanna, vehemently argued that they have filed an interim bail application along with the petition. Though the alleged offences against Revanna are bailable in nature, subsequently, the investigating agency has sought permission of the competent jurisdictional court to invoke provisions of IPC Section 376 (rape charges), he argued.
Further, he argued that the petitioner himself has sworn to that extent, but the copy of the permission accorded by the jurisdictional court to invoke rape charges is yet to be obtained. Considering the submissions made by the counsel, the court issued notice to the investigating agency. At this juncture, the senior counsel submitted that a Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) has been appointed in this case. Taking it on record, the court asked the SPP, B N Jagadeesha, to take notice on behalf of SIT and file objections, if any.
Revanna contended that the case has been filed with political malice, to hinder the election prospects of his son Prajwal and to harass him. He is innocent of the alleged crime and has been made a scapegoat by opposition parties as a vengeful attempt to malign his reputation.
Suraj Revanna points at conspiracy to weaken his dad
Hassan: Admitting that he had met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in January this year, Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of alleged sex scandal accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Thursday reiterated that the meeting was only to discuss development works and grants for the same. Speaking to reporters here, Suraj stated that he never met the KPCC chief over any other issue.
Since then, he has not met any Congress leaders either. Suraj, who is also an MLC, pointed at an alleged political conspiracy behind filing of an FIR against his father, HD Revanna. “The people of Hassan district know Revanna and cannot compare any leader with him. Some political forces are allegedly making futile attempts to weaken and finish off Revanna politically,” he alleged.
Suraj added that he doesn’t know about the case involving his brother Prajwal, and the SIT is probing the alleged sex scandal. “We will wait and see,” he added. He brushed aside speculation of joining the Congress, while exuding confidence that Prajwal will win the Hassan seat again. ENS