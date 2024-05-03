SIT to invoke rape charge, Prajwal Revanna seeks anticipatory bail

BENGALURU: Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna on Thursday moved a Special Court for anticipatory bail, in view of the jurisdictional court granting permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to invoke charges of rape. The SIT is probing the alleged sexual harassment case involving the former minister and his son Prajwal Revanna, who is Hassan MP.

Issuing notice to the SIT, the Special Court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs adjourned the hearing to Friday. Revanna and Prajwal are the first and second accused respectively, in the case registered by Holenarasipura Town police.

Senior counsel Murthy D Naik, on behalf of Revanna, vehemently argued that they have filed an interim bail application along with the petition. Though the alleged offences against Revanna are bailable in nature, subsequently, the investigating agency has sought permission of the competent jurisdictional court to invoke provisions of IPC Section 376 (rape charges), he argued.