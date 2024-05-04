Change polling hours for May 7 in Karnataka: BJP

BENGALURU: In the wake of the heatwave across Karnataka, the BJP on Friday petitioned the Election Commission of India, requesting it to modify the polling hours to 6 am-7 pm in the 14 Lok Sabha seats in North Karnataka, which will go to polls on May 7.

The current scheduled polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm, and the 14 seats in South Karnataka that went to polls on April 26, adhered to this time.

It may be noted that BJP Kalaburagi candidate and sitting MP Dr Umesh Jadhav collapsed on Wednesday due to the severe heatwave and has been hospitalised.

A delegation, including BJP spokesperson Karunakara Khasale, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena and explained that it has become hard for the electorate to come out between 10 am and 5 pm because of the scorching summer heat.

The average temperature ranges between 37 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius, and the mercury levels are rising at an alarming rate, they added.

The number of voters above the age of 40 are more, and they are vulnerable to the extreme weather condition. “To keep up the good spirit of voting, necessary action should be taken,” the petition stated. However, Meena clarified that the polling schedule cannot be modified, but the voters who will be at the premises before 6 pm will be allowed to exercise their franchise for an extra hour or so.