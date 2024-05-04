Revanna withdraws anticipatory bail plea

BENGALURU: Accused No. 1 in the alleged sex scandal and MLA HD Revanna on Friday withdrew his anticipatory bail petition before the special court to try criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the city.

This was after State Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha submitted that provisions of Section 376 of IPC (rape charges) have not been invoked against Revanna. As of today, no non-bailable offences are invoked against him in the case, Jagadeesha told the court while also placing the notice issued to the accused under Section 41(A) of CrPC.

Senior advocate Murthy D Naik, representing Revanna, requested the court to permit him to withdraw the petition with the liberty to file a fresh petition if needed. The court disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

Revanna, who had approached the special court for anticipatory bail, had contended that the offences alleged against him are bailable. Subsequently, the SIT requested the jurisdictional court to invoke the charges of rape against him and the jurisdictional court gave permission. He is yet to obtain a copy of the permission, he pleaded through his counsel.

After hearing the matter, the court had issued a notice to SIT and asked it to file objections if any by Friday.