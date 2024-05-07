Karnataka: Ex-MLC asks Congress leader to withdraw from council contest

MYSURU: Rajya Kayaka Samajala Okoota state president and former MLC KC Puttasiddashetty said he will contest the South Teachers’ constituency election which will be held on June 3.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shetty said former MLC Maritibbe Gowda, who has been elected for the past 24 years, did not care to solve the problems of teachers. Gowda had recently resigned as MLC and from the JDS, and joined the Congress. Now, he is contesting from the constituency.

“Gowda does not behave politely with those who come to visit him. Teachers, who were working on a contract basis, did not get salary increments, the old pension scheme has not been implemented, there is a shortage of teachers in government schools and the education department building has not been repaired for years. I will work hard to solve all these issues,” he said.

Stating that Gowda has made no contributions to the sector for the past 24 years, Puttasiddashetty appealed to him to withdraw from the contest.

“I appeal to Gowda to support me in the election. Gowda had won the MLC election due to our support. Now I appeal to him to withdraw from the election and support me,” he said.