Bengaluru woman held for stealing from sister’s house

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman, who stole Rs 52 lakh in cash and gold worth several lakh from her elder sister’s house, has been arrested by the Kengeri police. The police identified the accused as Uma, a resident of Laggere, who works as an auto consultant.

Police said Uma had a debt of Rs 5 lakh. When she asked her sister Suma and brother-in-law Kunnegowda for money, they refused. So, Uma, who knew that there was a large amount of cash kept at the house, hatched a plot to steal it.

On March 22, the family was away attending a fair in Huliyurudurga, Tumakuru district. Kunnegowda, who is into steel and cement business, had asked a relative to sleep at their house till they return.

“Uma used a duplicate key and committed the theft on March 24. When the relative came in the night, he found the house ransacked and alerted Kunnegowda, who rushed home and found that Rs 52 lakh cash and 182 gram of gold coins were stolen. He filed a complaint,” police said.