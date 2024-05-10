R Ashoka slams Pitroda’s statement

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said BJP Karnataka condemns the statement of Congress leader Sam Pitorda on the looks of Indians “South India has a history of over 5,000 years, and without knowing this, Pitroda has made such a statement. We condemn it,” he said on Thursday.

“Pitroda’s statement reflects the mentality of the Congress. The party has called South Indians, who have a history of 5,000 years, as Africans. Vokkaligas, Lingayats and Dalits are given colours by Congress leaders. Congress MP DK Suresh had earlier spoken about dividing the nation, and now Pitroda’s statement is about racism. These are the ideologies of Congress leaders,” he said.

He criticised Siddaramaiah for relaxing in Ooty, when people in Karnataka are facing drought and there is no fodder for cattle.