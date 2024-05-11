'Karnataka man who chopped off minor girl's head was desperate to get married'

MADIKERI: A 34-year-old man, who allegedly killed a minor girl after their proposed marriage was put off, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Prakash Onkarappa of Hammiyala village in Madikeri was arrested by the Kodagu police and produced in front of the court and has been booked under IPC sections 320, 307, POCSO Act and Arms Act.

The arrest comes two days after the 16-year-old girl was brutally killed by Prakash, who severed her head and took it along with him.

Addressing a press conference in Madikeri on Saturday, SP K Ramarajan said that the accused was desperate to get married to the victim girl.

According to police, the girl had just completed her SSLC exams this year and her engagement was fixed with Prakash on Thursday.

“The engagement ceremony took place between 11 am and 1 pm on May 9. However, a villager alerted the child helpline and the district Social Welfare department officials visited the girl’s house on the same day,” he said.