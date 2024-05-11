'Karnataka man who chopped off minor girl's head was desperate to get married'

MADIKERI: A 34-year-old man, who allegedly killed a minor girl after their proposed marriage was put off, was arrested on Saturday, police said.
Prakash Onkarappa of Hammiyala village in Madikeri was arrested by the Kodagu police and produced in front of the court and has been booked under IPC sections 320, 307, POCSO Act and Arms Act.
The arrest comes two days after the 16-year-old girl was brutally killed by Prakash, who severed her head and took it along with him.
Addressing a press conference in Madikeri on Saturday, SP K Ramarajan said that the accused was desperate to get married to the victim girl.
According to police, the girl had just completed her SSLC exams this year and her engagement was fixed with Prakash on Thursday.
“The engagement ceremony took place between 11 am and 1 pm on May 9. However, a villager alerted the child helpline and the district Social Welfare department officials visited the girl’s house on the same day,” he said.
The officials reached Meena's home and counselled both the families against the marriage.
The officials have also said that if they went ahead with the marriage, it would attract provisions of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.
Both families agreed that only after Meena attained the age of 18 she would be married to Prakash. The officials and the groom's family then left the place.
However, within a couple of hours after the officials left, Prakash barged into Meena's house, kicked her father and assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon, generally used for cutting trees.
He then dragged the girl outside for about 100 metres, chopped off her head and fled the scene with it, Ramarajan said.
He explained that Prakash was familiar with the family and the house of the victim and he took a machete from the victim’s house and killed her with the same weapon. He then fled away with the severed head of the victim.
The victim's father and mother were admitted to a hospital where the woman was treated for her injuries.
“After severing the girl’s head, the accused went to his house and escaped with a loaded gun. He had planned to murder the girl’s elder sister, who he thought had alerted the child helpline. However, police protection was extended to the family of the victim,” the SP added.
The accused was nabbed at Garvale during wee hours on Saturday. The decapitated head of the victim was retrieved nearly 100 meters away from the crime spot.
(With inputs from PTI)