PM Modi spends five minutes in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent five minutes at the Kalaburagi Airport on Friday while on his way to Narayanpet in Telangana.

Senior BJP leader Harshanand Guttedar, who is also a former member of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat, told TNIE that only a few members of BJP were allowed to meet the Prime Minister at the airport.

Modi arrived at the airport at 2.25 pm by a special flight and left for Mahbubnagar in Narayanpet by a helicopter.

Guttedar presented a portrait of Basaveshwara to Modi, and told the latter that he is giving it on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.