Pralhad Joshi also bats for CBI probe in Prajwal case

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has cast aspersions on the SIT investigation into the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and demanded that the probe be handed to the CBI to unearth truth in the case.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Joshi charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were indulging in petty politics and were least bothered about delivering justice to the victims in the Prajwal Revanna case. “If the state government is not ready for a CBI probe, let the chief minister sack Shivakumar to ensure fairness in the investigation, as his involvement in the case is being alleged,” he demanded.

“Why was FIR not registered against Revanna immediately? On April 21 itself, alleged sleaze videos allegedly involving Prajwal went viral. Why wasn’t a case filed against him on the 22nd? Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should answer this if they have morals,” he stated.

The BJP has cleared its stand on Prajwal’s case and demanded severe punishment, he said, adding that none should be spared irrespective of who is involved in the case, including in the the distribution of pen drives in the public. However, the minister criticised the government for not acting swiftly in this regard and doing petty politics. Alleging that politics was played by the Congress government in MLA HD Revanna’s case too, Joshi said the Grand Old Party needed politics more than investigating or delivering justice.