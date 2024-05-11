Sexual abuse case: Victims reluctant to approach SIT due to threats, says DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Friday said the victims in alleged sex scandal involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, have been reluctant to approach the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was carrying out the probe, owing to threats from “influential politicians”.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the Basava Jayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha, he, however, claimed that the names of those victims who had approached the SIT were not revealed, since, “They are facing threats from powerful politicians and it is in their interest that their identities remain hidden”.

When asked about former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy approaching Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday, seeking his (Shivakumar’s) removal and getting the CBI to probe the case, the DCM quoted 12th century reformer Basavanna’s ‘vachana’. He suggested Kumaraswamy to set his own house in order before pointing fingers at others.

“Why are you trying to set the whole world in order? You fix your own mind and body,” he said.

On the National Commission of Women statement that no victims have filed a complaint before it in Prajwal Revanna’s case, Shivakumar said, “I am happy that the commission has commented on the case at least now. It is not my job to respond to this, the investigating officers(of the SIT) will respond.”

“Karnataka is the land of Basavanna’s principles. Our government too follows the principle of equal share for all and equal life to all. We are inspired by Basavanna’s principles and our schemes are for everyone, irrespective of caste and creed,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, commenting on the NCW’s statement that a woman had complained that there was pressure from the SIT to depose before it, suggested the panel to speak to the SIT and get it clarified.