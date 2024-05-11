Siddaramaiah rules out CBI probe into Hassan sex scandal

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday ruled out a CBI probe into Hassan sex scandal, stating that his government has full faith and confidence in Karnataka police.

Brushing aside opposition parties’ demand for the CBI probe, he told reporters here that there is no international angle to the case. The BJP is projecting the case that way to press for the central agency’s investigation, he alleged.

He said, “The opposition parties should have faith in Karnataka police. If they don’t have confidence in SIT, then who would they trust?” He said the BJP and former PM HD Deve Gowda, who spoke against CBI some time ago, have developed a sudden love for the central agency.

Siddaramaiah said during his previous tenure as CM, he referred the DK Ravi, KJ George and Paresh Mesta cases to CBI. But they yielded no results. The BJP, which is now demanding the CBI probe, did not order the central agency’s probe into many corruption cases during its rule, he alleged.

Asked if JDS leader HD Revanna was arrested on a false FIR, he said if the Holenarsipur MLA did not make any mistake why has he applied for anticipatory bail? Why did the court reject his bail plea?