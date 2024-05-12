BJP will win 28 LS seats: Sunil kumar; Congress will get 18-21 in Karnataka: Priyank

BJP filed 152 complaints with the Election Commission. Congress abused the government machinery in the election process by intimidating BJP workers, he said.

The Congress government will crumble because of the four-cornered fight between CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Dr G Parameshwara, he said.

Meanwhile, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that Congress will win 18-21 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “We will contribute to the INDIA bloc by winning more seats from Karnataka with most coming from Mumbai-Karnataka and Kalyana-Karnataka,” he said.

“BJP was frustrated and lost its spirit as the people blessed us, impressed by the five guarantees of our government. The blueprint for the development we put forth before the voters also helped us,” he claimed. “Support for BJP, especially in cities, is quite but natural that can be attributed to people’s hangover of Modi wave (of 2014 and 2019). But even in cities, their numbers will decline as we may win seats in Bengaluru too. We expect good results in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad that were termed RSS laboratories. As there was no Modi wave and no state BJP leadership, people have blessed us,” he claimed.

BJP MLAs in touch with us: MB Patil

Large-scale Industries Minister MB Patil said that some BJP MLAs are in touch with Congress. Replying to speculation by JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders that the Congress government may collapse after the Lok Sabha polls, he said it is impossible to bring down the government.

“It will require 60 MLAs from Congress to switch over to their side. Let them get 2-4 MLAs. In Maharashtra, two-thirds switched sides. If they dare to do so here, they will lose the MLA posts. Many BJP MLAs are with us and JDS is a sinking boat,” he commented.