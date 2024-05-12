BJP will win 28 LS seats: Sunil kumar; Congress will get 18-21 in Karnataka: Priyank

BENGALURU: After the completion of Lok Sabha polls in the state, the leadership in both BJP and Congress is analysing and reviewing their performance and speculating possible outcomes. “We (BJP-JDS alliance) are in the mood of winning all the seats on the basis of people’s response and three levels of campaigning,” said BJP state General Secretary and Election Management Committee Coordinator V Sunil Kumar. He said the alliance is mutually beneficial to BJP and JDS candidates as leaders and workers from both parties coordinated well.
After a rigorous review of 40-day campaigning, he told reporters that the party’s efforts to reach more people in a short time paid off. “We have done three types of public contact and conveyed our message through large public meetings, roadshows and door-to-door meetings,” he explained.
He said 14 BJP national leaders participated in 79 public meetings. The roadshows were held at 39 places and around 30 state leaders addressed 557 meetings and held roadshows at 139 places, he said. Over 650 public meetings and more than 180 roadshows have been held, he added.
“Over 60,000 small meetings involving 50-75 people were held at all booths, where Congress’ propaganda and dangers if it gets elected were conveyed,” he added.
BJP filed 152 complaints with the Election Commission. Congress abused the government machinery in the election process by intimidating BJP workers, he said.
The Congress government will crumble because of the four-cornered fight between CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Dr G Parameshwara, he said.
Meanwhile, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that Congress will win 18-21 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. “We will contribute to the INDIA bloc by winning more seats from Karnataka with most coming from Mumbai-Karnataka and Kalyana-Karnataka,” he said.
“BJP was frustrated and lost its spirit as the people blessed us, impressed by the five guarantees of our government. The blueprint for the development we put forth before the voters also helped us,” he claimed. “Support for BJP, especially in cities, is quite but natural that can be attributed to people’s hangover of Modi wave (of 2014 and 2019). But even in cities, their numbers will decline as we may win seats in Bengaluru too. We expect good results in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad that were termed RSS laboratories. As there was no Modi wave and no state BJP leadership, people have blessed us,” he claimed.
BJP MLAs in touch with us: MB Patil
Large-scale Industries Minister MB Patil said that some BJP MLAs are in touch with Congress. Replying to speculation by JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders that the Congress government may collapse after the Lok Sabha polls, he said it is impossible to bring down the government.
“It will require 60 MLAs from Congress to switch over to their side. Let them get 2-4 MLAs. In Maharashtra, two-thirds switched sides. If they dare to do so here, they will lose the MLA posts. Many BJP MLAs are with us and JDS is a sinking boat,” he commented.