BWSSB finds 2,137 unauthorised sewage connections in the city

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) inspected 17,793 sites across the city, and found that as many as 2,137 buildings had unauthorised sewage connections that were letting sewage into drains. According to the board Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar, the decision to check for illegal connections letting sewage into the BWSSB pipes and drains, is to protect public health.

Chairman opined that waste water is being discharged into sewers without official permission from BWSSB. Thus, the pressure on sewage increases, resulting in overflowing onto the roads.

To prevent this, unauthorized connections were allowed to be regularized from April 24. For this purpose, authorities have intensified the inspection work, to identify unauthorized discharge of waste water into sewers in their jurisdiction.

“Till date, survey has been conducted at 17,793 places in the city, of which, 2,137 unauthorized connections were detected, including 587 apartments. Out of these, 260 have applied for authorisation. Demand notices have been issued to 149, and fine has been collected from 60. Along with this, notices have been issued to as many as 1,390 places,” said the chairman and added, “We aim to prevent this, and keep the city clean. The public should volunteer to regularize their unauthorized connections. If not, more strict measures will be taken from next week,” said the chairman.