Kalaburagi: Three abducted, given electric shocks to private parts

KALABURAGI: An incident of torturing three people by giving electric shocks to their private parts after kidnapping them has been reported in Kalaburagi city.

Seven people have been arrested in this connection. Kalaburagi police commissioner Chetan R told TNSE on Saturday that Arjun, a second-hand car dealer from Devanoor village in Sedam taluk, and his friends Sameeroddin and Abdul Reheman came to Kalaburagi on May 5 to show a car to one Ramesh.

After a test drive, Ramesh agreed to buy the car. He took Arjun and his two friends to Hagarga road in Kalaburagi city, stating that he had to collect money from a man there.