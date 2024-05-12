Kalaburagi: Three abducted, given electric shocks to private parts

KALABURAGI: An incident of torturing three people by giving electric shocks to their private parts after kidnapping them has been reported in Kalaburagi city.
Seven people have been arrested in this connection. Kalaburagi police commissioner Chetan R told TNSE on Saturday that Arjun, a second-hand car dealer from Devanoor village in Sedam taluk, and his friends Sameeroddin and Abdul Reheman came to Kalaburagi on May 5 to show a car to one Ramesh.
After a test drive, Ramesh agreed to buy the car. He took Arjun and his two friends to Hagarga road in Kalaburagi city, stating that he had to collect money from a man there.
Video shot while being tortured
After reaching Hagarga road, Ramesh and his associates, who were waiting there, attacked Arjun and his friends and took them to a house in a remote place.
In his police complaint, Arjun stated that the accused, including Ramesh, demanded that he pay them a cut in the profit he made in his used car business. They also stripped him and his friends, assaulted them and gave electric shocks to their private parts, Arjun said.
One of the accused video recorded while he and his friends were being tortured, Arjun said.
After a probe, the university police arrested Ramesh and his associates -- Imran Patel, Mohammad Mateen, Mohammed Zia-ul-Hussain, Mohammed Afzal Sheikh, Hussain Sheikh, and Sagar.