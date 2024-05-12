Sexual abuse case: Devaraje Gowda sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

HOLENARASIPUR/BENGALURU: The Holenarasipur JMFC court on Saturday remanded BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda in judicial custody for 14 days.

Gowda was detained by Hiriyur police in Chitradurga district on Friday night. Holenarasipur town police led by Hallimysuru circle inspector and Banavara sub-inspector took Gowda into custody in Hiriyur and brought him to Holenarasipur on Saturday around 4.30 am. Two mobile phones, some documents and a Toyota Innova SUV in which Gowda allegedly tried to escape were seized.

Holenarasipur town police have invoked rape and sexual assault charges against Gowda based on fresh statements by the 36-year-old victim.

The sexual harassment complaint against Gowda was filed by the victim on April 1. Sections 376, 354a, 354c, 448, 504 and 506 have been invoked against Gowda. The police started tracking his cell phones after his audio recordings with former MLA LR Shivarame Gowda came to light.

In connection with the case registered against him on April 1, Gowda filed an application for anticipatory bail on May 8. The petition has been posted for hearing on May 15.

Hassan superintendent of police MS Mohammad Sujeetha quizzed Gowda for almost four hours. His statements were recorded at the circle police inspector’s office in the presence of additional SP Venkatesh Naidu and DSP Ashok.

Faces case for obstructing official on duty

Devaraje Gowda too reportedly posed some questions to the police officers.

After his statements were recorded, he was taken to the government hospital in Holenarsipur for mandatory medical tests.

Meanwhile, Hassan extension police have taken up a complaint against the advocate for allegedly preventing Hassan’s deputy commissioner C Sathyabhama from discharging her duty while at office a few months ago.

Gowda is also wanted by SIT probing the Hassan sex scandal. He had responded to the SIT’s first notice by giving his statements.

However, he absconded after SIT issued him a second notice in connection with his press conference where he played some audio recordings and showed documents claiming to be crucial in the probe into the sex scandal.

He had also urged the government to hand over the case to the CBI after he was allegedly asked by an officer of SIT to delete a statement which he had made against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.