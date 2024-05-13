BJP may settle for 4 seats in Karnataka biennial polls, to give South Teachers’ seat to partner JDS

BENGALURU: BJP, which had declared its candidates for five of the six Legislative Council seats (three each of graduates’ and teachers’) leaving one for its alliance partner JDS, is now likely to give one more seat to the regional party in the biennial polls and settle for four seats. The biennial Council polls are on June 3.

JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and party state president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday met to discuss the South Teachers’ seat and decided not to leave it for BJP, sources said. “It is our seat which we held previously and the BJP leadership, including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, is convinced that it should come to us,” a JD(S) source said.

But some BJP leaders are not happy. Party spokesperson MG Mahesh told The New Indian Express that the party has already declared a candidate, EC Ningaraj Gowda, for the seat and the decision has been taken by the high command. There cannot be any change, he added.

Ningaraj Gowda said, “It has been decided by the parliamentary board. I will file the nomination papers on May 15. I have no idea of the party leaving the seat to JDS.”

But another source said the BJP leadership will give the seat to JDS. If that happens, the regional party will contest from South teachers’ and South-West teachers’ constituencies that it held previously. This could also help prolong the JDS-BJP alliance amid the raging controversy over the alleged sex tapes of Hassan JDS-BJP Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.