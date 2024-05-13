Karnataka Congress to fight Council polls on the lines of Lok Sabha elections

BENGALURU: The Congress, which has declared its candidates for the biennial polls to the six Council seats (three each of graduates and teachers’ constituencies), slated to be held on June 3, will adopt a strategy akin to the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

The party leadership, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, along with their cabinet colleagues and candidates, held a meeting to chalk out a strategy to take on the BJP-JDS alliance.

“We have discussed with our candidates, party leaders and office-bearers and instructed them, including the block Congress heads, to fight this election unitedly,” Shivakumar told reporters. “Yes, we would adopt the same strategy we did for the Lok Sabha elections,” he informed.

On the BJP-JDS alliance, he said; “Let them have a permanent alliance or even merge. We don’t have any objection. It is their internal matter.”

According to sources, the leaders discussed various issues that are to be taken up during the campaign and also to back the congress candidates on all terms. Senior leader and MLC Puttanna gave certain suggestions for winning the polls, they added.

Ministers KN Rajanna, Madhu Bangarappa, KPCC working presidents Tanvir Sait and GC Chandrashekar, and party leader Beluru Gopala Krishna also took part in the closed-door meeting.

The Congress has nominated Marithibbe Gowda (South Teachers’ seat), DT Srinivas (South East Teachers), Dr Chandrashekar Patil (North East Graduates), Ayanuru Manjunath (South West Graduates’), Ramoji Gowda (Bengaluru Graduates), and KK Manjunath (South West Teachers seat).