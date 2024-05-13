Election over... after people power, netas bet on divine power

BALLARI: With the Lok Sabha elections over in the state, it is time for candidates and their followers to pray for victory. Well-known temples in the undivided Ballari district -- Mylaralingeshwara, Kurugodu Basavanna, Ballari Kanaka Durgamma and others -- that people think to fulfil one’s wishes are seeing a surge in visits by politicians and their acolytes.

The fate of BJP candidate B Sriramulu from the Ballari (Scheduled Tribe reserved) Lok Sabha constituency and E Tukaram, his opponent from Congress was sealed on May 6. They are now on temple runs pleading with the Almighty for their victory. Seeing the rush, temples have put up a separate fare chart for politicians and their followers for various special pujas.

A senior BJP leader from Ballari, Narayana Rao, said, “Recently, my followers and I visited Kanaka Durgamma temple in Ballari city and prayed for the victory of Sriramulu. I have taken a vow that I will offer 5,001 coconuts if he wins. The constituency recorded nearly 73 per cent voting and a high voter percentage has always helped BJP. I am certain that on June 4, BJP will celebrate across the country and in Ballari.”

Ballari Congress leader Nagaraj Reddy said, “Our party is not against any religion as we respect all religions. Lakhs of our party followers and I have prayed before God Mylaralingeshwara for the victory of Tukaram. We have no doubt that he will win with a margin of at least 2 lakh votes. If he wins, from my team, we will donate Rs 5 lakh for the development of the temple. We will celebrate Tukaram’s victory on June 4.”