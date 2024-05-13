'Is Rahul I.N.D.I.A bloc’s PM face', asks BJP MP on Modi-Rahul debate

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Sunday strongly responded to retired Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, former High Court Chief Justice AP Shah, and senior journalist N Ram for inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“If you want Prime Minister Modi to debate Rahul, has the ‘khichdi’ I.N.D.I.A bloc made him their prime ministerial candidate? If you declare him the PM candidate, will there be any alliance left? Will the regional leaders ever accept Rahul Gandhi? When there is no basic agreement within the alliance itself, why are you making him look prime ministerial candidate?” questioned Siroya.

The BJP leader also questioned if they are trying to make Rahul look artificially big because people think of him as a “coward who ran away from Amethi”. “He is the biggest failure in world politics. He has lost two general elections and is on the way to losing a third,” the BJP leader said.

He said that by inviting Rahul for a debate, they insulted AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. He said the Congress has treated Kharge like it treated Babu Jagjivan Ram and other senior Dalit leaders. Congress never allowed him to be chief minister, he stated.

Responding, IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah frequently mention Rahul Gandhi in their speeches but are unwilling to engage in a debate with him on the nation’s pressing issues. “Deploying BJP trolls and minions to challenge the debate itself, only indicates the nervousness of the most ‘influential orator’ in Independent India,” Priyank mentioned.