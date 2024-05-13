Murder accused found dead in Udupi jail

UDUPI: A murder accused undertrial was found dead in the Udupi jail near Hiriadka on Saturday. The deceased is Anup Shetty, 37, who was being tried for charges of murdering his business partner Ajendra Shetty in Kalavara village of Kundapur in July 2021. Shetty had gone absconding after Ajendra’s murder but was later arrested by Udupi police in Goa after some days.

On Saturday, Shetty was found unconscious in the jail and was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead. He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. Police are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact reason behind his sudden death.

On July 30, 2021, Ajendra Shetty, a financier, was hacked to death inside his office located in Kalavara in Kundapur taluk allegedly by Shetty. The incident came to light when the family members grew suspicious as Ajendra did not return home even after 11 pm that night. They rushed to his office and were shocked to see Ajendra lying in a pool of blood.

Complainant Mahendra Shetty, brother of Ajendra, had stated that the victim was brutally murdered and had suspected Shetty’s involvement. Shetty had some differences with Ajendra over some business deals and had expressed his disapproval before Ajendra several times.

After the suspicious death of Shetty in Udupi jail on Saturday, the jurisdictional Hiriadka police have registered a case under Section 176 of the CrPC. S A Shirol, the jailor, filed a complaint and stated that Shetty was lodged in the jail on August 6, 2021, following an order passed by a Kundapur court. On May 11 at 2.45 pm, Anup threw up before falling unconscious. A staffer, Nagaraj Kumashi, brought the matter to the notice of the jailor and arrangements were made to shift him to the district government hospital.