BENGALURU: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for more thunderstorms and dust storms in the coming days, till the onset of southwest monsoon, while there is no heatwave alert for the state or the country.

Citing the Ghatkopar incident where an illegal hoarding came crashing down on a fuel outlet, claiming at least 14 lives, the department has advised people to be cautious, alert and safe. Similar incidents may occur due to thunderstorms or dust storms.

Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told TNIE that due to the prolonged hot and dry spell and less humidity, dust storms are being reported in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. More such storms could occur in the coming days, he said.

“We have also issued an alert for thunderstorms in most parts of the country, including the ghats and southern peninsula, in the coming days till the onset of monsoon,” he said.

It is a regular phenomenon before the onset of monsoon. But the intensity will be higher because of the prolonged hot and dry spell. An official from IMD, Pune, said while dust storms and thunderstorms are not rare, they are not usual in a city like Mumbai, located on the coast. Monday’s dust storm was severe because of local convection and occurred because of less moisture in the air.