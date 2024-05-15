Power and water shortages threaten lives of dialysis patients in Karnataka's Mysuru district

MYSURU: While state and central governments proudly tout their efforts to bring quality healthcare to rural and remote parts of Karnataka, the ground reality tells a starkly different story.
In HD Kote taluk's government hospital, which serves a significant tribal population, patients confront grave challenges due to the lack of consistent access to power and water. A video capturing these difficulties has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the urgent situation.
In a disheartening development, hospital staff have had to turn away at least 5 to 10 dialysis-dependent patients in the past two days due to the facility's inability to administer necessary treatments. Dialysis, crucial for individuals with severe kidney issues, relies on consistent access to power and water. The hospital's failure to ensure these essential resources has put the lives of many at risk.
Patients returned home with complaints of cramps and breathlessness, symptoms exacerbated by missed dialysis sessions. They expressed their frustration and fear, blaming the poor service and lack of resources at the government hospital.
“We come here hoping for relief and we are dependent on government service as we can’t afford this service in private hospitals. If basic facilities like power and water are not found at hospitals, what will be the situation of patients? Sometimes they blame it on rain on CESC officials, but they don’t consider the situation of patient who come from long distance from neighboring villages for this purpose,” said Rangaswamy, relative of a patient.
Meanwhile, the hospital's staff, caught between the demands of their duties and the constraints of their resources, struggle to provide adequate care under these circumstances.
A staff, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are trying our best with what we have, but without consistent power and water, it is impossible to deliver the care these patients need,” he said.
When the issue was brought to the notice of District health officer (DHO) Dr Kumaraswamy, he said that he would look into this and get it resolved at the earliest.