Power and water shortages threaten lives of dialysis patients in Karnataka's Mysuru district

MYSURU: While state and central governments proudly tout their efforts to bring quality healthcare to rural and remote parts of Karnataka, the ground reality tells a starkly different story.

In HD Kote taluk's government hospital, which serves a significant tribal population, patients confront grave challenges due to the lack of consistent access to power and water. A video capturing these difficulties has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the urgent situation.

In a disheartening development, hospital staff have had to turn away at least 5 to 10 dialysis-dependent patients in the past two days due to the facility's inability to administer necessary treatments. Dialysis, crucial for individuals with severe kidney issues, relies on consistent access to power and water. The hospital's failure to ensure these essential resources has put the lives of many at risk.

Patients returned home with complaints of cramps and breathlessness, symptoms exacerbated by missed dialysis sessions. They expressed their frustration and fear, blaming the poor service and lack of resources at the government hospital.