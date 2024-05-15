Will develop govt schools with CSR aid, says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who honoured SSLC toppers from government schools on Tuesday, announced a plan to develop government schools under CSR aid without relying on funds from the state.

Honouring SSLC toppers Ankita, who secured first rank, and Navneet, who bagged third rank, with Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, at his residence here, he said work on 20 government schools in Ramanagara district has begun. He aims to provide education of international quality to students in rural areas through schools developed under CSR aid.

A meeting on the development of government schools will be convened after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn, he said.

“My interest is politics, but I have always said that my choice is education,” Shivakumar said and added that his goal is to develop government schools in rural areas to world-class institutions.

On an invitation, Ankita from Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district and Navneet from Mandya arrived at Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar with their parents and representatives from their schools.

CM announces Rs 1.5 crore for schools of toppers

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday felicitated Ankita Basappa Konnur from Mudhol, Bagalkot district, who secured the first rank in the SSLC examination, and Navneet from Mandya district who came third in the state. He also announced Rs 1 crore for the development of the Morarji Desai Residential School in Malligere, Mudhol taluk, where Ankita studied, and Rs 50 lakh for the Morarji Desai Residential School, Tumbakere of Mandya district, where Navneet studied. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Ankita and Rs 3 lakh to Navneet for their further education.