16-year-old girl's murder in Karnataka: Minister promises to appoint special prosecutor

MADIKERI: State Home Minister G Parameshwar promised to appoint a special prosecutor to provide speedy justice to the family of 16-year-old Meena, who was brutally murdered by a 34-year-old man in Kodagu. Parameshwar confirmed this during his visit to the victim’s house at Surlabbi village in the district.

“No one can digest or tolerate this brutal act. Meena cannot be brought back. But the government will work to provide speedy justice to the family,” Parameshwar said while speaking to the media after meeting the victim’s family. He confirmed that steps will be taken by the government to appoint a special prosecutor and the case will be heard at the special court. “The accused will be given severe and speedy punishment as per law,” he assured.

Meena was murdered by 34-year-old Prakash Onkarappa in Kumbaragadige near Surlabi after her 10th grade results were announced. While Meena’s engagement was arranged with the accused after the announcement of the SSLC results on May 9, the wedding was prohibited after officials convinced the girl’s parents. However, Meena was murdered by the accused after the officials left.