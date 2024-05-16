Archaic rules for edu funding must change: NR Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday stressed on the need to increase funding for research in India from public and private sectors, and called upon the government to let go of archaic rules and laws and bring a shift in overall academia funding.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF), Murthy strongly advocated for change in regulations for donations to Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) in the country and allowing companies to offer equities to their choice of organisations. “Even today an entrepreneur cannot donate shares. In 1995 my wife (Sudha Murty) gave shares worth Rs 4.5 crore to the IISc. Today it would be around Rs 300 crore if only the government had allowed them to hold it. Since then Infosys shares have multiplied approximately 768 times. Lots of innovation are happening in the corporate world, they are also needed in academic institutions,” Murthy emphasised.

Explaining the importance of long-term vision from academia, Murthy said today’s entrepreneurs can give shares, maybe not a large donation, and once the company grows, the dividends will be significant and premier institutions can benefit. Institutes also need to have a roadmap for at least 20-25 years.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, ISF and co-founder of Infosys, said more resources need to be pooled from the alumni and general public for research. “Institutions such as MIT, Harvard and Stanford get endowment in billions of dollars. Today, (Indian) institutes are primarily dependent on government funding. We need more industry participation,” he added.