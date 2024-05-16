Archaic rules for edu funding must change: NR Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday stressed on the need to increase funding for research in India from public and private sectors, and called upon the government to let go of archaic rules and laws and bring a shift in overall academia funding.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF), Murthy strongly advocated for change in regulations for donations to Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) in the country and allowing companies to offer equities to their choice of organisations. “Even today an entrepreneur cannot donate shares. In 1995 my wife (Sudha Murty) gave shares worth Rs 4.5 crore to the IISc. Today it would be around Rs 300 crore if only the government had allowed them to hold it. Since then Infosys shares have multiplied approximately 768 times. Lots of innovation are happening in the corporate world, they are also needed in academic institutions,” Murthy emphasised.
Explaining the importance of long-term vision from academia, Murthy said today’s entrepreneurs can give shares, maybe not a large donation, and once the company grows, the dividends will be significant and premier institutions can benefit. Institutes also need to have a roadmap for at least 20-25 years.
Kris Gopalakrishnan, President, ISF and co-founder of Infosys, said more resources need to be pooled from the alumni and general public for research. “Institutions such as MIT, Harvard and Stanford get endowment in billions of dollars. Today, (Indian) institutes are primarily dependent on government funding. We need more industry participation,” he added.
Infosys prize: Change in criteria
During the event, ISF announced that the annual Infosys Prize for Indian-origin individuals pursuing research is being steered in a new direction with the upper age limit for prize winners being revised from 50 years to 40 years to enable a transformative impact and mobilise young individuals.
All laureates from this year onwards who are based outside India at the time of winning the prize will also have to spend time at an Indian institute of their choice. The selected researchers will have to spend 30 days at a host institute in the country to build networks and spark conversations with research groups.
“The move is expected to promote early collaborations that could potentially transform into mutually beneficial long-term partnerships,” said Gopalakrishnan.
The Infosys prize consists of a gold medal, a citation and a purse of 100,000 US dollars. This year, the award will be given in six categories: Economics, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.