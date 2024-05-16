Did no wrong, have left it to God: HD Revanna

BENGALURU: A day after being released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna chose to stay back in Bengaluru on Wednesday to consult with his lawyers regarding his case.

“I will not go anywhere now. I suggest to the people of the state and Hassan not to celebrate (his release from the jail). I have not committed any wrong. I have left everything to God. I bow down before the court and whatever the court disposes, I will accept,” he told reporters. He skipped his visit to his hometown Hassan and Holenarasipur where his supporters and JDS workers were waiting for him to arrive.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him on May 4 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a woman victim, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his son and Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.

Though he had alleged a political conspiracy behind his arrest earlier, he chose not to react on it on Wednesday. He only said he will cooperate with the SIT investigation.

Earlier, he broke down looking at the assembled crowd at his residence in Basavanagudi, and they raised slogans as he came out.

Former minister and JDS core committee chairman GT Devegowda met former prime minister HD Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence at Padmanabha Nagar on Wednesday to discuss the biennial Council polls for six seats on June 3. “He (HD Deve Gowda) only said JDS and BJP should work together to win the Council polls. He is still in pain from the incident (arrest of Revanna) and has not come to terms with it yet,” he told reporters.

“Since the beginning, HD Kumaraswamy and I have stuck to our stand that if Prajwal is guilty, he should be punished. I have also suspended him from the party and now it’s up to the government to take further action,” he said.