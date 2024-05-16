Good feedback for candidates in 13-14 seats in Karnataka: Congress leaders

BENGALURU: After the completion of Lok Sabha elections in the state, Congress is upbeat as the feedback and results of internal surveys have been positive for the party from most constituencies.
Congress senior leader Saleem Ahmed said the party has received positive feedback from its partymen from about 18-20 constituencies. But some prudent leaders said the signs are good for the party in about 13-14 constituencies.
When TNIE contacted the Congress unit in Davanagere, local leaders said they are fairly sure of the party doing well in all the eight Assembly segments in the constituency. The campaigning by party candidate Prabha Mallikarjun, who is pitted against BJP’s Gayathri Siddeshwara, received good response, they added.
Ballari workers and leaders too said the feedback from all the booths has been good for party candidate E Tukaram, who is contesting against BJP’s B Sriramulu.
The mood in Belgaum and Chikkodi constituencies in Belagavi district is in favour of Mrinal Hebbalkar and Priyanka Jarkiholi, party leaders said. This despite the fact that Congress has lost the previous three Lok Sabha elections in Belgaum. Priyanka is up against former sitting BJP MP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, while Mrinal is contesting against former BJP CM Jagadish Shettar.
Hassan Congress candidate Shreyas Patel, contesting against incumbent JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, and Star Chandru in Mandya, up against JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, may have a good show, say party leaders, but are cautious about predicting the outcomes.
The feedback is mixed from Gulbarga where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is running against BJP’s Umesh Jadva. This is because of a recent clash, where 50,000-60,000 members of one community attacked the houses of another community. But analyst BS Murthy pointed out that the Dalit and minority vote share here is so large that it dwarfs other communities.
Congress is sure of good tidings in Raichur (ST reserved), where former IAS officer Kumar Naik is contesting against sitting MP and BJP candidate Raja Amareshwara Rai, they added.
Congress is getting good vibes in Bengaluru Central and Rural, where Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan and DK Suresh are contesting against BJP’s PC Mohan and Dr CN Manjunath, the leaders said.
The Grand Old Party is upbeat in Tumkur, where the party’s Mudda Hanume Gowda is pitted against BJP leader V Somanna. While Lingayats have overwhelmingly supported Somanna, Vokkaligas, apart from SC/STs, Kurubas and minorities have backed Gowda, a Vokkaliga, they assessed.
The party says it will fare well in Chikkaballapur, where Raksha Ramaiah, Youth Congress leader and son of former minister MR Seetharam, is the candidate against BJP’s former state minister Dr K Sudhakar. Kolar too could be in the party candidate’s favour KV Gowtham, contesting against JDS’ Mallesh Babu, they added.
The party leaders said the feedback is good from Mysore, where Congress spokesman and Vokkaliga leader M Lakshman is pitted against scion of the Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar. Chamarajanagar could have veered towards the party’s Sunil Bose, up against BJP’s little-known N Balraj, they added.
But it is mixed for Bangalore South, where Congress’ Sowmya Reddy is contesting against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya. But this is for the better as the prospects for Congress from the constituency in 2019 were poor, they said.
Minister HK Patil said, “We will win 18-20 seats in Karnataka and in North Karnataka where polls were held on May 7, we should win around 10 seats.”