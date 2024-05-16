Good feedback for candidates in 13-14 seats in Karnataka: Congress leaders

BENGALURU: After the completion of Lok Sabha elections in the state, Congress is upbeat as the feedback and results of internal surveys have been positive for the party from most constituencies.

Congress senior leader Saleem Ahmed said the party has received positive feedback from its partymen from about 18-20 constituencies. But some prudent leaders said the signs are good for the party in about 13-14 constituencies.

When TNIE contacted the Congress unit in Davanagere, local leaders said they are fairly sure of the party doing well in all the eight Assembly segments in the constituency. The campaigning by party candidate Prabha Mallikarjun, who is pitted against BJP’s Gayathri Siddeshwara, received good response, they added.

Ballari workers and leaders too said the feedback from all the booths has been good for party candidate E Tukaram, who is contesting against BJP’s B Sriramulu.

The mood in Belgaum and Chikkodi constituencies in Belagavi district is in favour of Mrinal Hebbalkar and Priyanka Jarkiholi, party leaders said. This despite the fact that Congress has lost the previous three Lok Sabha elections in Belgaum. Priyanka is up against former sitting BJP MP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, while Mrinal is contesting against former BJP CM Jagadish Shettar.

Hassan Congress candidate Shreyas Patel, contesting against incumbent JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, and Star Chandru in Mandya, up against JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, may have a good show, say party leaders, but are cautious about predicting the outcomes.

The feedback is mixed from Gulbarga where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is running against BJP’s Umesh Jadva. This is because of a recent clash, where 50,000-60,000 members of one community attacked the houses of another community. But analyst BS Murthy pointed out that the Dalit and minority vote share here is so large that it dwarfs other communities.