Kandre orders probe into illegal tree felling in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Following a report published in TNIE on illegal felling of trees inside reserve forest in Kodagu, Forest Minister Eshwar Kandre has ordered a probe into the issue. On May 11, TNIE had highlighted the illegal felling of trees inside Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest area of Mundrott Forest Range near Talacauvery Sanctuary in Kodagu. Kodagu Ekikarana Forum members who visited the spot alleged involvement of foresters in the case where thousands of trees were illegally felled and burnt.

The forest minister was alerted about the incident following TNIE’s report. In the order dated May 15, it is stated that the minister’s office was not alerted despite felling of thousands of trees in the reserve forest zone. The minister was alerted only after the report in the newspaper was forwarded in the Whatsapp group of the state forest department.