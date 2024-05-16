Karnataka cops to get special financial services from Bank of Baroda

BENGALURU: The Bank of Baroda and Karnataka police have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide a special salary package to all police personnel in the state. The MoU was signed on May 14 during an event attended by representatives from the state police and the bank.

Through this collaboration, police personnel will receive special banking rights, additional insurance, financial solutions that are tailored to their specific needs and customer care that is focused on meeting their demands.

Alok Mohan, DG and IGP, said, “This collaboration is a significant step towards addressing the financial and social needs of our police personnel and their families. We are committed to ensuring that our personnel have access to the best possible resources and support.”