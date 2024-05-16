Ningaraj Gowda files papers without B form

MYSURU: The BJP-JDS alliance suffered a setback with BJP leader EC Ningaraj Gowda filing his nomination papers for the South Teachers’ Constituency on Wednesday.

The BJP high command had declared Ningaraj Gowda as the NDA candidate for the constituency on May 11. But after JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and party state president HD Kumaraswamy insisted on the seat, BJP agreed to let its alliance partner field its candidate.

Deve Gowda on Wedesday issued the party ticket to businessman Vivekananda, who will be the NDA candidate from the constituency.

A disappointed Ningaraja Gowda filed his nomination papers without the party’s B form at the Regional Commissioner Office. He was accompanied by principals YH Lohith Kumar, BN Suresh, D Srikantegowda and MS Umashankar Aradya.