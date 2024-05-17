I.N.D.I.A bloc will form government with absolute majority: Muniyappa

KOLAR: Senior Congress leader, KH Muniyappa, who is also a minister in the Karnataka cabinet, said on Thursday that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will form the government at the Centre with an absolute majority. He spoke to TNIE over the phone after campaigning for former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Muniyappa, a former Union Minister, said the Congress is getting good support from voters in the country. “It is time for the BJP to rest. People have decided to support the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A bloc partners. Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly supported I.N.D.I.A bloc,” Muniyappa said. He also claimed that Rahul would win Rae Bareli with a good majority. “Rae Bareli is a Congress bastion. Rahul’s mother and former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, had developed Rae Bareli as a model constituency during her tenure as the MP,” he elaborated. Muniyappa also said that when he was the Union Minister of State for Railways, a railway coach factory was sanctioned for Rae Bareli, which is now employing hundreds of people.

Muniyappa said the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to work for the welfare of the poor, the farmers, the needy, and the downtrodden. “Once I.N.D.I.A comes to power, we will work for the upliftment of the economically weaker section, farmers, and the downtrodden,” he said.

Muniyappa also claimed that after the first four phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its allies in the NDA are fearing defeat, whereas the Congress and its I.N.D.I.A partners are seeing a good response from voters. The Congress will implement all the guarantees promised in the manifesto, he added.