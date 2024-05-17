Karnataka: Ticketless traveller stabs rail staffer to death, injures three

BELAGAVI: A passenger travelling without a ticket stabbed a railway coach attendant to death and injured three others, including a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), on board Chalukya Express near Londa railway station in Belagavi district on Thursday evening.

After the attack, the unidentified passenger jumped off the train near Khanapur railway station and escaped.

According to a police officer, the coach attendant died on the train. The TTE and two others were rushed to a hospital in Belagavi. They are out of danger.

Police sources said the passenger went on a stabbing spree when the TTE asked him to show his ticket. Belagavi Police Commissioner Lada Martin Marbaniang said the passenger suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the TTE. When the coach attendant intervened, the passenger stabbed him to death. He then attacked the TTE and two others, Martin added.

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailant.