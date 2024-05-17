No one is speaking of 400-plus, contest on in all states: Sandeep Shastri

With four phases of the Lok Sabha elections behind us, political analyst Sandeep Shastri is sensing a change as the election progresses. “What has changed is that BJP initially claimed this election is a no contest, now we see a contest in all states, it is evident,” he told TNIE’s Bansy Kalappa.

How have four phases of voting gone? What have been your biggest takeaways? Importantly, are you hearing that Modi is turning out to be a lesser factor?

Each of the four phases have been different because the states are different, and states think differently. One big issue has been poor voter turnout in all four phases compared to 2019, but 2019 was a special election. In states where non-NDA parties are in power, BJP has focussed on local issues and tried to contrast their narrative with the local narrative. From the BJP’s perspective, it is critical that PM Modi is the central piece of their campaign, everything revolves around Modi’s persona. What has changed is that they claimed this election was a no-contest, but in all states there is a contest, that is evident as the election progresses.

Any key states to focus on, come June 4?

The four key states are Maharashtra, West Bengal, where BJP has been trying to increase its share, Karnataka, where BJP won 25 seats last time but this time they are contesting only 25 seats, and Uttar Pradesh, with the largest number of states.

What is the impact of Siddaramaiah’s five guarantees? There are also pen drive allegations against MP Prajwal Revanna of the JDS, which is an ally of the BJP...

The alliance between them was for 27 seats, and the challenge will be to retain all. BJP faces three challenges: a resurgent Congress with its guarantees scheme, the embarrassment of the pen drive -- and some are keenly watching which way women will vote -- and internal discontent and rebellion in the BJP which was not seen before.