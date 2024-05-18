Council polls: Four rebels could tilt the scales

BENGALURU: With biennial polls scheduled on June 3 for six council seats — three Graduates and three Teachers — it is becoming clear that rebellion could impact four seats. A number of leaders who have turned rebel and filed their nomination papers could turn the contest into a cliffhanger if they fail to concede to their party high command’s diktat and remain in the fray. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 20.

In North East Graduates seat (Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagara and Yadgir), Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank vice-president Suresh R Sajjan is the rebel candidate against BJP’s official candidate Amarnath Patil. Former MLC Chandrashekar B Patil of the Congress is likely to benefit from this rebellion.

In South West Graduates seat (Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga & Udupi), both Dr Dhananjaya Sarji of the BJP and Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress are facing hiccups. Former three-time Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has asserted that he will not withdraw his papers as there is a regional imbalance with the party not giving representation to Dakshina Kannada leaders in the Council polls. So, the going may be tough for Sarji, a newbie and a native of Shivamogga.

For Ayanur, the situation would be no different as senior Congress leader SP Dinesh, who had contested twice consecutively and lost by a narrow margin, is reportedly firm on remaining in the fray.

SL Boje Gowda of the JDS, who is the NDA candidate from South West Teachers seat (Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, two taluks of Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga & Udupi) has an uphill task, as a popular figure in the cooperative movement, Dr SR Harish Acharya of the BJP, has filed his papers. Congress candidate K K Manjunath Kumar may take advantage of the rift in the BJP-JDS alliance.