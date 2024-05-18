Council polls: Four rebels could tilt the scales

BENGALURU: With biennial polls scheduled on June 3 for six council seats — three Graduates and three Teachers — it is becoming clear that rebellion could impact four seats. A number of leaders who have turned rebel and filed their nomination papers could turn the contest into a cliffhanger if they fail to concede to their party high command’s diktat and remain in the fray. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 20.
In North East Graduates seat (Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayanagara and Yadgir), Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank vice-president Suresh R Sajjan is the rebel candidate against BJP’s official candidate Amarnath Patil. Former MLC Chandrashekar B Patil of the Congress is likely to benefit from this rebellion.
In South West Graduates seat (Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga & Udupi), both Dr Dhananjaya Sarji of the BJP and Ayanur Manjunath of the Congress are facing hiccups. Former three-time Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat has asserted that he will not withdraw his papers as there is a regional imbalance with the party not giving representation to Dakshina Kannada leaders in the Council polls. So, the going may be tough for Sarji, a newbie and a native of Shivamogga.
For Ayanur, the situation would be no different as senior Congress leader SP Dinesh, who had contested twice consecutively and lost by a narrow margin, is reportedly firm on remaining in the fray.
SL Boje Gowda of the JDS, who is the NDA candidate from South West Teachers seat (Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, two taluks of Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga & Udupi) has an uphill task, as a popular figure in the cooperative movement, Dr SR Harish Acharya of the BJP, has filed his papers. Congress candidate K K Manjunath Kumar may take advantage of the rift in the BJP-JDS alliance.
In Bengaluru Graduates seat (BBMP Central, North, South, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban & Ramanagara) where A Deve Gowda is the BJP nominee and Ramoji Gowda is contesting on a Congress ticket, there is no strong rebellion in either party. But KPCC social media general secretary Ferdinand Lawrence has also filed his papers, claiming to be the Congress rebel candidate.
The South East Teachers seat is likely to witness a close contest between sitting MLC Y A Narayanaswamy of the BJP and DT Srinivas, husband of former Hiriyur MLA Poornima.
The BJP-JDS leadership managed to quell the rebellion in South Teachers seat (Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya & Mysuru) as BJP’s EC Ningaraj Gowda was convinced to withdraw his papers in favour of JDS nominee K Vivekananda. Former MLC KT Srikante Gowda was keen to file his papers as a JDS rebel but could not do so as he was hospitalised on Thursday.
Scrutiny of papers for SE Teachers’ seat adjourned
The Election Commission of India (ECI) which scrutinised the nomination papers of the candidates in five Legislative Council seats on Friday, has deferred that of the South East Teachers’ seat to 3 pm on Saturday citing technical reasons. Fifteen people have filed 22 nomination papers for that seat. As many as 103 people have filed 156 nomination papers for the six seats that will go to the polls on June 3. The papers of 76 candidates were accepted to fight for the five seats on Friday. Nomination papers of candidates from all three major parties—JDS, BJP, and Congress—were accepted. There was also some issue with the Bengaluru Graduates’ seat, as the returning officer, Amlan Aditya Biswas, had rejected some papers of independents that were not in order. “Scrutiny is quasi-judicial work done by the RO in front of candidates,” clarified Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena.