HD Revanna attends panel meeting

BENGALURU: Senior JDS leader and MLA, HD Revanna, attended official duties in Vidhana Soudha on Friday. Revanna and his son and Hassan MP, Prajwal Revanna, are in the centre of a political storm over the sex tapes. Revanna, a former minister, was arrested in connection with an alleged abduction case. He was granted bail by a special court for elected representatives earlier this week.

Revanna, who is the chairperson of the Committee on Papers laid on the Table, attended the meeting in Vidhana Soudha. He came barefoot and left after the meeting, along with the members of the committee. As many as 10 to 11 legislators of the 20 members in the committee had turned up for the meeting.

They held a closed-door meeting briefly and decided to take up the matters thoroughly in the next meeting as many of the top bureaucrats have not returned from their election duties.

Revanna was also in a hurry to attend a court hearing concerning his bail. Even as reporters surrounded him for his reaction to the alleged sex scandal, Revanna said he would not react as the matter was in the courts.

He also sidestepped questions regarding murmurs in political corridors about him being replaced as the committee chairperson.