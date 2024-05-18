HM: Online passes to enter Soudha soon

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said that entry passes to Vidhana Soudha will be distributed online soon.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the newly-installed metal detectors and baggage scanners at the entrance gates of Vidhana Soudha on Friday, the minister said passes will no longer be distributed by hand. “Online passes and ID cards will be verified. Passes with QR codes, obtained online, will be checked. With the installation of high-quality equipment, it will be easier to detect any suspicious items being brought in,” he added.

“High-quality baggage scanners, metal detectors, and QR code scanning machines, among other equipment, have been installed at four gates of Vidhana Soudha, three gates of Vikasa Soudha, six gates of the Karnataka High Court, and at the entrance gate of Raj Bhavan,” Parameshwara said.