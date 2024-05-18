Senior cop to land in Hubballi

BENGALURU: A senior police officer will reach Hubballi to review the progress of the Anjali Ambiger murder case, and the situation in the city. Home Minister G Parameshwara said that since back-to-back murders were reported in the city, there is a need to understand the reasons for such crimes. We are sending a senior officer to Hubballi on Saturday to review the situation,” he said.

Parameshwara told reporters on Friday that the murders in the twin cities will be probed, and an ADGP-rank officer will review them and submit a report to the State government. “Why are such incidents happening back to back? We need to know what the factors are. I am also planning to visit Hubballi,” he said. The minister said the accused in the Anjali murder case “will be punished as per law and there is no question of sparing anyone”. He also said police had made a mistake, and two personnel had been suspended. Asked about the victim’s family approaching police earlier, Parameshwara said her (Anjali) parents did not give a complaint in writing. “They informed police. We suspended the inspector,” he said.