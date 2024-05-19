Karnataka: Palike prepared to face monsoon, says Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: Chief commissioner of BBMP Tushar Girinath said on Saturday that the Palike is ready to face the monsoon.

Girinath told reporters here that 300 trees were uprooted and branches of 800 trees fell in the recent rain in the city. BBMP personnel had cleared those uprooted trees and branches.

He said 40 teams have been formed to deal with rain-related incidents during monsoon. They will work 22/7 in the city.

“The BBMP has deployed marshals and health inspectors to prevent dumping of garbage along the roads and into open drains. Stormwater drains get clogged due to dumping of garbage and this leads to flooding,” Girinath said.

He said eight control rooms in each zone and a team in each sub-division will work in close coordination with personnel from BWSSB and BESCOM.

“All major drains have been cleaned. All roadside drains will be cleaned by May 31. Motors have been kept ready to pump rainwater from low-lying areas. People need not worry or panic,” he said. He said the 5% property tax rebate would be extended till July and warned defaulters that their movable and immovable properties will be attached or auctioned as per law to recover tax arrears.