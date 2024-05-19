Karnataka: Toilet building in Koppal collapses; 2 killed, one hurt

KOPPAL: Two women died after an old and unfinished public toilet building collapsed on them in Tavergera of Koppal district on Friday night. Banu Begum (34) died on the spot, after the wall collapsed on her and two others were stuck in the collapsed building and later, they were shifted to a hospital.

Uma Bapparagi (45) died after she was shifted to the hospital. Mahadevi Rajanna was shifted to Gangavati hospital on Saturday morning and she is fighting for her life.

“The construction of this public toilet was not completed fully, but the inauguration was done and people started using the toilet. The reason for the collapse is the incessant rain that has been lashing the town for the past one week,” sources said.

The incident happened in Tavaragera town’s 5th ward. Locals alleged that the sub-standard construction of the toilet building is the main reason for the incident. Some women were using the public toilet on Friday evening at Tavaragera’s 5th ward and due to heavy rain, suddenly walls collapsed and three women were stuck under the building debris.