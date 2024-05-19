Woman with intellectual disability spends three days with mother's body in Karnataka's Udupi

UDUPI: In an incident reported from Gopadi village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, a 32 year old mentally challenged woman was found spending three days with her dead mother.

Her mother Jayanthi Shetty aged 62 years had died three days back, while her mentally ill daughter - Pragathi Shetty was lying unconscious by the side of her mother's dead body. No one knew about it.

Jayanthi Shetty was having diabetes and blood pressure issues. Her daughter - Pragathi Shetty also suffered from diabetes. As Pragathi's condition had worsened due to diabetes, one leg was amputated recently. On Thursday late night, the neighbours grew suspicious as foul smell was emanating from the house. Later when they called her mobile number, there was no answer.

Gopady gram panchayat president Suresh Shetty was informed by the neighbours that Jayanti Shetty was not responding to phone calls. When the police arrived and the door was forced open, Jayanthi's dead body was found and her daughter Pragathi was gasping for breath while lying unconscious. Immediately Pragathi Shetty was given some water to drink and shifted to a hospital and her condition is now stable.