Siddaramaiah and DK Shiva Kumar face challenge as many in race for Council poll tickets

MYSURU: With elections to the Legislative Council approaching fast, it has posed a fresh challenge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shiva Kumar as many senior leaders and fresh faces are knocking at their doors for tickets.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had managed the ticket distribution for the assembly election as well as the concluded Lok Sabha elections, where 65 per cent of the contestants were children of ministers and senior leaders. But they have a bit of a challenge on their hands now, as they have to pick the candidates based on the region, seniority, service to the party, caste factor etc. Understandably, senior party leaders, who did not get the chance to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, are lobbying hard for tickets.

Congress could win eight of the 12 seats and the opposition BJP and JDS combine can wrest the remaining four.

The long list of Congress candidates includes party chief spokesman Ramesh Babu, former Council Chairman UR Sudarshan, veteran BL Shankar, KPCC Women’s Wing president Pushpa Amarnath, KPCC General Secretary Ramachandrappa, Vijay Mulgund, Manjunath of Chitradurga, Ivan D ‘Souza from Mangaluru, ex-MP VS Ugrappa and ex-MLA N Sampangi. Former chairman of the Backward Class Commission CS Dwarkanath, considered to be a voice of nomads and adivasis, is also a strong contender for the council ticket. The 12 Council seats will fall vacant on June 17.