Siddaramaiah and DK Shiva Kumar face challenge as many in race for Council poll tickets

MYSURU: With elections to the Legislative Council approaching fast, it has posed a fresh challenge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shiva Kumar as many senior leaders and fresh faces are knocking at their doors for tickets.
Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had managed the ticket distribution for the assembly election as well as the concluded Lok Sabha elections, where 65 per cent of the contestants were children of ministers and senior leaders. But they have a bit of a challenge on their hands now, as they have to pick the candidates based on the region, seniority, service to the party, caste factor etc. Understandably, senior party leaders, who did not get the chance to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, are lobbying hard for tickets.
Congress could win eight of the 12 seats and the opposition BJP and JDS combine can wrest the remaining four.
The long list of Congress candidates includes party chief spokesman Ramesh Babu, former Council Chairman UR Sudarshan, veteran BL Shankar, KPCC Women’s Wing president Pushpa Amarnath, KPCC General Secretary Ramachandrappa, Vijay Mulgund, Manjunath of Chitradurga, Ivan D ‘Souza from Mangaluru, ex-MP VS Ugrappa and ex-MLA N Sampangi. Former chairman of the Backward Class Commission CS Dwarkanath, considered to be a voice of nomads and adivasis, is also a strong contender for the council ticket. The 12 Council seats will fall vacant on June 17.
At the same time, sitting MLCs K Govindaraju, Minister NS Boseraju and Aravindkumar Arali from Kalburgi are seeking continuation.
Congress has an uphill task striking a balance and ensuring that disgruntlement among rejected candidates does not set further gloom on Congress prospects. Adding to pressure, opposition parties have been claiming, day in and out, that the Congress government will collapse after the Lok Sabha elections.
Maharashtra CM Ekanath Shinde’s recent statement that the Congress government in Karnataka will face the same fate as its coalition in Maharashtra has triggered speculation in political circles.
The majority of aspirants are waiting for the Lok Sabha results to lobby for the Council seats.
SIDDU FLOODED with requests in home turf
Too many Congress leaders from Siddaramaiah’s backyard have shown interest in contesting the election adding to his worry. Sources said it is almost certain that Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah will be made a Council member for vacating the Varuna seat for his father Sidaramaiah. District Congress president BJ Vijaykumar, who missed the Lok Sabha election ticket from Mysuru-Kodagu, ST Development Corporation former chairman SC Basavaraju from Varuna constituency, former MLA HP Manjunath , ex-MLA GN Nanjundaswamy, Veena Achaiah, former mayor Ayub Khan and city Congress president R Murthy too are seeking tickets. Siddaramaiah, however, has kept cards close to his chest.