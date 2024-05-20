Ashoka discusses Prajwal’s case with Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka called on former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and greeted him on turning 92, here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka claimed to have discussed the state’s political scenario with Gowda, who spoke about certain issues. He clarified that action should be taken against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in the alleged sex scandal case, but questioned the government for allegedly sparing those who had circulated the pen drives consisting the sleazy videos.

He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was trying to cover up the truth, and hence, advocate and BJP leader Devaraje Gowda who spoke the truth about the pen drive was arrested. “Shivakumar’s intention was to prevent the truth from being telecast in the media,” he stated.

“Shivakumar, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah together made a master plan. Siddaramaiah has already finished the Dalit leaders. In the same way, he made a plan to finish off Vokkaligas. Prajwal’s case should be handed over to the CBI and heads in the government will roll. The SIT has been trying to bury the case, as it has not arrested those who circulated the pen drives,” he alleged.